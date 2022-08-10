Inflation in Belarus slows down to 0.5% in July

MINSK, August 11. /TASS/. Inflation in Belarus slowed down in July to 0.5%, reaching 18.1% in annual terms, the National Statistical Committee of Belarus announced on Wednesday.

"Consumer price index for goods and services in July compared to June amounted to 100.5%," the report said. Inflation in July in annual terms amounted to 18.1%, which is 0.5 percentage points more than in June, when it reached 17.6%

Compared with June, prices for food products in July fell by 0.2%, for non-food products - increased by 1.2%, for services - by 0.8%. Compared to July 2021, food prices rose by 19.6%, for non-food products - by 20.7%, for services - by 12%.

Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko reported on August 9 that the country’s authorities in July managed to contain inflationary processes within a reasonable range, primarily due to tough administrative management.

In 2022, the Belarusian authorities expected to maintain inflation at 6%. In 2021, the figure reached 9.97%.