MOEX Russia, RTS indexes in the green on Wednesday – trading data

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session in the green. The ruble-denominated MOEX Russia Index gained 0.69% and climbed to 2,151.5 points today by the close of business, according to data of the Moscow Exchange. The dollar-denominated RTS index added 0.19% and amounted to 1,118.4 points.

The dollar edged up by 0.51% against the ruble to 60.66 rubles. The euro added 1.11% to 62.75 rubles.

Brent oil futures were traded at $96.21 a barrel, down 1.19%.

The general market sentiment, geopolitics, evolution of commodity prices and exchange rates, signals from regulators, corporate news and key economic statistics will be in the focus of traders tomorrow, Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World says in a comment.

The MOEX Russia Index will be in the range of 2,090-2,200 points on Thursday, BCS Investment World says. The target closing range for the MOEX Russia Index from Freedom Finance Global is 2,100-2,200 points.