Ukraine exports 2.66 mln tonnes of grains, oilseeds, says ministry

KIEV, August 10. /TASS/. Ukraine exported almost 2.7 mln tonnes of grains and oilseeds, as well as by-products, in July, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said in a statement on Wednesday.

"In July 2022, Ukraine exported 2.66 million tonnes of grains, oilseeds and by-products (excluding rapeseeds), which is 492,700 tonness, or 22.7% more than in the previous month," the statement said.

Exports of wheat increased more than three-fold last month to 412,000 tonnes compared to 138,400 tonnes in June, according to the ministry. That said, "this is significantly less than the 960,000 tonnes of wheat exported from Ukraine in July 2021 through the working seaports of the country, but the impact of the new crop is noticeable," the ministry stressed.

The country exported 183,000 tonnes of barley and 1.1 mln tonnes of corn in July. "Ukrainian exporters began to reduce sunflower supplies. Thus, in July its actual export reached 362,100 tonnes, which is almost 33% less than in June this year," the ministry said.

Soybean supplies totaled 141,550 tonnes in July compared to almost 71,300 tonnes in June 2022, and 31,000 tonnes of soybeans exported last July. Soybean oil exports decreased to 15,700 tonnes last month from 18,000 tonnes in June. Exports of sunflower oil amounted to 307,000 tonnes in July, which is higher than in June, but 9% lower than in the same period last year.