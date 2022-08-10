Estonia keeps using Russian energy resources despite rhetoric, says envoy

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Estonia keeps using Russian energy resources despite promises to abandon them, Russian Ambassador to Tallinn Vladimir Lipayev said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Wednesday.

"As of today, half of gas received by Estonia originates from Russia, all liquified gas originates from Russia. They have vowed abandoning the transit of Russian petroleum products, though petroleum products are transited as normal," he said.

The share of gas in Estonia’s energy supply is minor as the country mainly uses shale oil, the diplomat said, noting though that the infrastructure for its production and thermal power stations were constructed during the Soviet time.