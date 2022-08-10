Bank of Russia to discuss fraud combating mechanism with Interior Ministry — press service

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is discussing mechanisms of information interaction with the Ministry of Interior to combat fraud more efficiently, press service of the regulator told TASS on Wednesday.

"The Bank of Russia has already started discussing mechanisms of information interaction with the Ministry of Interior. We plan to enter into a bilateral agreement in conclusion, where kinds of data, procedure, time and format of their transfer will be determined," the Central Bank said.

The regulator also reviewed proposals of experts focusing on fraud combating, with their essence being extra acknowledgment and identification, the Bank of Russia added.