Number of trademark filings up 3.5% in 1H in Russia, says intellectual property service

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The number of trademark filings gained 3.5% to 50,792 applications in the first half of 2022 year-on-year in Russia, the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) reported on Wednesday.

Russian applicants’ filings amounted to 39,505 applications, up by 10.2% compared with the same period last year (35,847 applications).

"The positive trend on trademark filings has been registered stably for several years. In 1H 2022 the number of trademark filings rose by 3.5% year-on-year. <…> Meanwhile, the share of Russian trademark filings stands at 77.8%, whereas foreign - 22.2%," the report said.

The number of trademark filings grew in the first half of this year due to Russian applicants' filings under the national procedure, the service noted.

Moreover, the number of applications filed under the Geneva Act of the Hague Agreement Concerning the International Deposit of Industrial Designs went up during the six months. "The increase amounted to 23.1% compared with the same period in 2021," the report said.