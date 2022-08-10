Beeline purchases procurement automation and planning provider — press service

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Beeline closed the deal on acquisition of Russia-based OTM company owning in-house technology platforms for procurement automation and planning, the mobile operator’s press service told TASS on Wednesday.

"Vimpelcom, the Beeline brand, closed the deal on acquisition of the Russian OTM group holding the technology platform for Internet advertising procurement automation and planning," the press service said.

The transaction price is not disclosed.

"Acquisition of OTM will make it possible to significantly strengthen Vimpelcom positions on the AdTech market - the focused and strategically important segment. It is planned in future to expand OTM operations geography on markets where Veon Group is present. OTM will at the same remain the independent operating company governed by the current management," Beeline said.

The OTM platform makes it possible to perform algorithmic purchases of advertising on mobile devices and stationary computers.