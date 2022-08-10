Inflation in Moldova keeps growing, statistics bureau says

CHISINAU, August 10. /TASS/. Consumer prices in Moldova soared by 33.55% in July 2022 month-on-month, the National Bureau of Statistics said in its monthly report on Wednesday.

"Average consumer prices in July 2022 compared to June 2022 increased by 1.39%. The increase in average consumer prices was caused by the increase in food prices by 0.18%, in non-food prices by 1.19% and on services provided to the population by 3.39%," the report said. Among food items prices for eggs (by 17.5%), sugar (by 5.8%), bread (by 1.2%) and dairy products (by 1.1%) rose the most, whereas among non-food items the increase in the price of fuel and lubricants (by 3.1%) was the highest.

National Bank of Moldova Governor Octavian Armasu projects inflation exceeding 34% by Q3 in the republic, due to which the regulator has raised the basic rate by 3 percentage points to 21.5% per annum.