Russian gas transit via Ukraine to reach 41.59 mln cubic meters on Aug 10, operator says

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. Russian gas transit through Ukrainian territory may total around 41.59 mln cubic meters per day on Wednesday, slightly lower than on the previous day, according to data released on the website of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU).

Nominations for transit of Russian gas for August 10 via the gas distribution station Sokhranovka are absent, whereas nominations for transit via the Sudzha station roughly stand at around 41.59 mln cubic meters.

On the previous day Gazprom said on August 9 it delivered gas to Europe through Ukraine in the amount of 42.1 mln cubic meters per day. Currently Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha gas pumping station, while requests for pumping via Sokhranovka are rejected by the Ukrainian side.

European requests reached the highest level of 109.6 mln cubic meters in early March.

On May 10, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said it would shut down transit of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka station starting May 11 due to force majeure as the company could allegedly not control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk Region. However, the Russian gas holding did not see any grounds for suspension of pumping in the previous form, noting that it did not receive any confirmation of the force majeure circumstances. The company added that it was technologically impossible to shift all transit volumes to another interconnection point, the Sudzha gas distribution station in Russia’s Kursk Region.