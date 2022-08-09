Key foreign components in metals industry replaced by analogs — Ministry

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. Key foreign components for production in the metals sector have already been replaced by analogs, press service of the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade told TASS on Tuesday.

"We would like to stress that the sector and the government together responded as quickly as possible - all the components vital for production have already been replaced by analogs. Certainly, any complete replacement of equipment in any industry will take time - nevertheless, Russia already has plenty of domestic equipment manufacturers for the metals sector," the Ministry said.

Furthermore, products of Russian manufacturers also have demand on global markets.

"Therefore, it is obvious that Russian producers of metallurgical equipment have enough groundwork to substitute the entire imported equipment," the Ministry added.