Finland to halt Russian LNG import — Minister

STOCKHOLM, August 9. /TASS/. Gasum, the Finnish state energy company, will stop import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, Finland’s Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen told Helsingin Sanomat newspaper.

"The decision of the Finnish state as the owner [of Gasum] is that LNG import from Russia must be stopped," the Minister said. "Finland and entire Europe must completely reject Russian energy resources," she added.

"The goal is to get rid of energy contracts with Russian companies," Tuppurainen said, without detailing time when it would take place.

Gazprom halted gas deliveries under contract with Gasum because Finland did not pay for April and refused to pay in rubles. The country then started buying fuel from Cryogas-Vysotsk LNG plant owned by Russian gas producer Novatek.