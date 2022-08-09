Metal smelters will not be closed in Russia due to export restrictions — expert

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The ban on supplies of Russian metals products to the European Union will not entail the shutdown of plants in the country, experts told TASS.

"The Russian metals sector has enriched itself with experience, knowledge, and, most importantly, forbearance and patience during decades of operations in the market economy," General Director of Bardin Ferrous Metals Research Institute Viktor Semenov said. "The focus of iron and steel producers on the domestic market is growing as process readiness of products becomes higher. Production of large-diameter steel pipes, coated flats and rails is almost completely focused on domestic consumers," the expert noted.

Metals smelters will not be completely closed in Russia, head of the regional analysis and political geography laboratory at the Faculty of Geography of the Lomonosov Moscow State University Maria Goryachko said. "Companies that have accumulated the potential to attempt to reach new markets during the coming year are now working in the country," she added. "I would say there will be a stagnation phase and one should be ready for that. The situation will be challenging in the second half of the year and then everything will depend on the investment and socioeconomic policy," the expert noted.