IKEA’s online sale in Russia to complete on August 15, statement says

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. IKEA will finish its online sale of goods on August 15, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Online sale of IKEA goods for purchasers and clients of IKEA for business will complete on August 15, 2022, at 8:00 pm Moscow time," according to a statement released on the company’s website.

IKEA stores will remain closed, only giving orders, as well as providing returns and exchanges. All orders registered before online sale ends will be processed, given or delivered in August and September.

Earlier, the company extended the list of cities for delivering goods. Cities where there were no IKEA stores, including Volgograd, Voronezh, Penza, Perm, Saratov, Sochi, Tolyatti, Tumen, Ulyanovsk, and Chelyabinsk, were added to the list.

Sweden’s IKEA said earlier it was impossible to resume sales in Russia in the foreseeable future, adding that it planned to scale down business and reduce workforce, as well as sell its four factories in Russia.