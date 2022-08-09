Ukrainian grain export routes

The first ship loaded with Ukrainian grain left the port of Odessa on August 1. The vessel, as well as subsequent ones, will follow a route agreed by the parties. Another six foreign-flagged ships departed from Ukrainian ports on August 7-8, including a tanker from Turkey, two cargo ships from Liberia and two cargo vessels and a tanker flying the flag of the Marshall Islands. Russia and Ukraine signed documents regulating grain exports with Turkey and the UN. The ships will sail from three ports - Odessa, Yuzhny and Chernomorsk - towards the Mediterranean Sea. The Joint Coordination Center is responsible for the safe transportation of grain. According to an informed UN source, the parties at the center are neither monitoring the movement of ships beyond the Black Sea nor determining their destinations.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest grain exporters. According to the UN, the country accounted for about nine percent of the global wheat trade in 2020. The Turkish Defense Ministry estimated the total amount of grain exports at over 25 mln tonnes.

TASS infographics offer details of grain exports from Ukraine.