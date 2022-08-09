Ukraine to inform JCC daily on departure plans of grain vessels

UNITED NATIONS, August 9. /TASS /. Ukrainian authorities should inform the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul about the departure plans of vessels with grain on a daily basis, according to the agreement on the procedures for merchant vessels made available to TASS on Monday.

"By 1200 each day, Ukrainian authorities will submit to the JCC a departure plan for the following day <…> for approval by the JCC. The JCC will return the approved plan to the Ukrainian authorities by 16:00 each day," the document reads. The Ukrainian side is obligated to report any delays.

According to the document, "the Vessel will be technically monitored while in transit to the Turkish Inspection Area. Upon approach to the Turkish Inspection Area, the vessel will contact the Istanbul Port Authority and request permission to enter using normal procedures. The vessel will then await inspection." The JCC may deny passage if false information is submitted or if the vessel is "carrying unauthorized cargoes, crew or passengers." Only grain, other food products and fertilizers are authorized.

"In addition, any vessel deviating from the Maritime Humanitarian Corridor (except to enter the Southern Waiting Area), conducting a ship to ship transfer, or conducting an unauthorized stop while transiting the corridor may be subject to additional measures," the document specified.

A package of documents geared towards resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22 in Istanbul. Under the Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations undertakes to work toward lifting anti-Russian restrictions hampering the exports of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document envisages a mechanism of exporting grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. An agreement between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center to search ships carrying grain in order to prevent weapons smuggling and avoid any false flag.