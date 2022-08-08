Beeline has no problems with equipment — company

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Beeline does not experience any problems with telecommunication equipment at present and will continue improving its network for subscribers, the mobile operator’s press service told TASS on Monday.

"The Beeline network is one of the most advanced in Russia for the time being. We have no problems with the telecommunication equipment at present," the company’s press service said.

Beeline will continue building new base stations and working on improvement of the corporate network, the mobile operator said. "We are working according to the plan approved two years ago, when we initiated the large-scale network upgrade," the company added.