Growing settlements in national currencies not aimed at collapsing dollar — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Increasing the share of mutual settlements in national currencies with various countries is not designed at collapsing the dollar, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Increasing the share of mutual settlements in national currencies with various countries is not intended to bring down something, in particular, to bring down the dollar," he said.

At the same time, according to Peskov, the United States undermined international confidence in the dollar with its policies. "The dollar is no longer a reliable reserve currency. A considerable number of countries now shares these concerns (about the dollar's reliability - TASS). Unfortunately, the country that issues the dollar has shattered faith in this currency with its actions, and as a result, many countries are looking for ways to minimize the dollar's share of trade turnover and boost the share of settlements in their national currencies," Peskov said.

Peskov added that the same process is taking place in Russia's relations with Turkey. He recalled that during the talks between the leaders of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, which were held on August 5 in Sochi, an agreement was reached to pay for part of the supplied gas in rubles. "This is a very important step. We hope that the share of national currencies will continue to grow," Peskov concluded.