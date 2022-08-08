Ruble up against dollar, euro as foreign currency trading starts on MOEX

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The ruble grew against the dollar and the euro compared with previous closing as foreign currency trading started on Moscow Exchange on Monday.

As of 10:15 am Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.2% at 60.46 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was down by 0.45% at 61.26 rubles.

As trading opened on Moscow Exchange the dollar exchange rate lost 0.13% to 60.5 rubles, while the euro exchange rate slipped by 0.06% to 61.5 rubles.

As of 10:15 am the MOEX Index was up by 2.14% at 2,093.31 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was up by 1.84% at 1,092 points. As trading opened at 10:00 am, the MOEX gained 2.54% to 2,106.5 points, while the RTS added 2.15% to 1,095.4 points.