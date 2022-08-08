Russian stocks up as main session begins on Monday

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Russian stock market grew at the beginning of the main session on Monday as the MOEX Index gained 2.54% to 2,106.5 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index rose by 2.15% to 1,095.4 points as trading opened.

According to trading data as of 10:15 am Moscow time, the MOEX narrowed gains to 2.14% trading at 2,093.31 points, while the RTS was up by 1.84% at 1,092 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.2% compared with the previous closing at 60.46 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was down by 0.45% at 61.26 rubles. As trading opened on Moscow Exchange the dollar exchange rate lost 0.13% to 60.5 rubles, while the euro exchange rate slipped by 0.06% to 61.5 rubles.