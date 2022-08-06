Ship carrying Ukrainian grain to arrive in Lebanon on August 7 — media

BEIRUT, August 6. /TASS/. The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni ship loaded with Ukrainian grain will arrive in the northern Lebanese port of Tripoli on Sunday, August 7, the Al Akhbar news outlet reported, citing a source in the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut.

A source in the Ministry of Public Works and Transport said earlier that the Razoni would deliver 26,000 tonnes of corn to a Lebanese customer.

Members of the Istanbul-based Joint Grain Export Coordination Center inspected the ship on Wednesday.

The Razoni left the Ukrainian port of Odessa on Monday morning.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. One of the documents creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. The deal inked between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations.