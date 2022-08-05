Ukrainian grain export to stand between 2 and 5 mln tonnes per month — JCC in Istanbul

ANKARA, August 5. /TASS/. The volume of grain being transported through the Black Sea will stand between 2 and 5 million tonnes per month, the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul announced Friday.

"Once the full-scale implementation of the Initiative [on mutual understanding on safe transportation of grain from Ukrainian ports] begins, export capabilities of the three [Ukrainian] ports may stand between over 2 million and up to 5 million tonnes," the Center said, adding that the Ukrainian grain is being shipped across the entire world.

The center also noted that the grain transportation proceed along the naval humanitarian corridor, 111 nautical miles long and 3 miles wide. Ships involved in grain transportation must stay within this corridor.

Earlier on Friday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced that the export of Ukrainian grain proceeds without disruptions.

"Grain shipments proceed as planned, without interruptions, as is reflected in the [Istanbul] agreement," the Minister said, according to TRT.

The first ship to leave Ukraine was the Razoni bulk carrier under the flag of Sierra Leone, carrying 27,000 tonnes of corn. On August 5, the Joint Coordination Center authorized departure of three more bulk carriers from Odessa and Chernomorsk. They carry a total of 58,000 tonnes of grain.