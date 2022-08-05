Russia’s aquaculture output up 2.2 YOY in Q2 — Fisheries Agency

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The aquaculture production output in Russia gained 2.2% in annual terms and amounted to 215,600 tonnes in the second quarter of this year, the Federal Agency for Fisheries said on Friday.

Key segments of production comprise salmons, carps and allies, valuable aquatic organisms (oysters, mussels, scallops and other mollusks and echinoderms) and sturgeons, the authority said. Production of salmons topped the list. Trout and Atlantic salmon farming moved upward by 3.3% to reach 79,600 tonnes in the second quarter of this year.