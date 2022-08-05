Russia's imports from China to grow by year end — trade representative

BEIJING, August 5. /TASS/. Russian imports from China, after the transition to new conditions and adaptation to the break in the old supply chains, may increase significantly this year, Russia’s trade representative in China Alexey Dakhnovsky told reporters about this on Friday.

"The figures are generally good, a record for the second year in a row," he said, responding to a request from journalists to comment on the volume of bilateral trade in the first half of the year. According to him, the trade turnover increased by 27.2% over the six months.

"We have a significant trade surplus with China, we see that Russian exports to China grew by more than 48%, and Chinese supplies to Russia - by 2% or more," he continued. According to him, this was "caused by a sharp rise in prices for exchange commodities: energy resources, metals - the base of Russian exports."

"But in general, this is not bad, because, it seems to me, our imports from China, after a period of transition to new conditions, adaptation to the break in old supply chains, will show a significant increase by the end of the year, and in terms of numbers it will no longer be 2.1 % (figure for the first half of the year - TASS)," Dakhnovsky said. "And then the surplus accumulated in the first half of the year will help balance our trade at the end of the year," he added.

He added that the volume of bilateral trade between Russia and China may reach $185-190 bln at the end of 2022. "As for forecasts, this is a thankless task, especially in the current situation, there are so many variables that may change in any direction," he said in response to a question about when Russia and China will be able to accomplish their $200 bln bilateral trade target.

"I believe that this year we will reach $185-190 bln, and the figure could be higher next year. Regardless of this, I am confident that the goal set by the two countries' leaders will be met, simply because we are neighbors and will develop bilateral trade and economic cooperation, and in the face of the breakdown of old supply chains, China's role as a trading partner is increasing," Dakhnovsky said.

The authorities of Russia and China have set the goal of bringing the volume of bilateral trade up to $200 bln a year. In June of this year, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said that the annual trade turnover between Russia and China could reach $200 bln ahead of schedule, by the end of 2022.

At the end of 2021, the volume of bilateral trade increased by 35.8% to $146.88 bln.