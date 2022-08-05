Russian ministry expects large-scale zeroing of EAEU import duties to end in September

YEKATERINBURG, August 5. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry expects the large-scale zeroing of import duties within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) to be cancelled in September, Minister Maksim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"The decision to slash duties to zero was taken in a different situation, with an absolutely different exchange rate. <…> Generally speaking, all agencies suggest and we suggest the large-scale zeroing of [import] duties will end and we will take targeted decisions in the future as the exchange is rather firm, with our producers noting an intensified competition on the consumer market, particularly on imports," he said at a meeting devoted to measures to support the economy in Yekaterinburg.

Relevant ministries are already discussing on what goods it is reasonable to extend import duties, the minister added.

This spring the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) decided to temporarily zero import duties on 1,300 items by September 30.