Recession risk is present in global economy — Russian Minister

YEKATERINBURG, August 5. /TASS/. The risk of recession is observed in the global economy, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov told reporters on Friday.

"We are updating the socioeconomic development outlook now. On the one part, uncertainty is fairly high and there are many risks in the global economy, including the risk of recession," Reshetnikov said.

Dynamics of structural transformation in branches of national economy is one more factor influencing the Ministry’s macro outlook, the Minister said. "Certainly, the situation with intermediate import is of concern for us, particularly because we received many components from other countries," Reshetnikov noted.