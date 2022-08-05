Volume of Hainan social logistics up 6.2% in first half of 2022

HAIKOU /China/, August 5. /TASS/. The total volume of social logistics in the southern Chinese province of Hainan amounted to 498.08 billion yuan ($74.3 billion) in the first half of 2022, up 6.2% from the same period last year, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported with reference to the Hainan Provincial Development and Reform Commission.

The demand for transporting agricultural products increased by 22.26% while imported products rose 47.12% between January and June. The overall cost of social logistics in the first half of the year was 59.4 billion yuan ($8.8 billion), a decrease of 13.04% compared to the same period in 2021.

Modern logistics revenues for increased 16.03% to 61.72 billion yuan ($9.2 billion) in January-June 2022. Revenues in such fields as transportation logistics, warehousing and mailing increased 5.36% year over year to 34.66 yuan billion ($5.1 billion).

According to official data, the province's total social logistics volume was about 1.02 trillion yuan (161.9 billion yuan) in 2021, up 22.43% from 2020. The average growth rate over the past two years was about 13.97%.