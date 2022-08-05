Grain supplies from Ukraine continue uninterrupted, says Turkish defense ministry

ANKARA, August 5. /TASS/. Grain exports from Ukraine within the framework of implementation of the agreement recently signed in Istanbul continue uninterrupted, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Friday.

"Grain is being delivered as planned, uninterrupted," the minister was quoted as saying by Turkey’s TRT TV channel.

"The work on grain supply is being implemented as stipulated by the [Istanbul] agreement," he added.

Earlier, the Turkish Defense Ministry confirmed the departure of three grain cargo vessels carrying cron (Navistar, Rojen, and Polarnet) from Ukrainian ports early on Friday. The vessels will be checked near Istanbul by representatives of the joint grain export coordination center.

Turkey’s cargo vessel Polarnet is carrying 12,000 tonnes of corn, while there are another 13,000 tonnes of corn on board the Malta-flagged vessel Rojen. The Panamanian-flagged cargo vessel Navistar is carrying 33,000 tonnes of corn. The joint grain export coordination center monitors the movement of ships.

The Sierra Leone-flagged ship Razoni was the first vessel to deliver agriculture products from Ukraine on Monday. On Thursday, it left the territorial waters of Turkey and headed for Lebanon. The ship is carrying about 27,000 tonnes of corn.