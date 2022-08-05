Import substitution with supplies from China has potential — official

BEIJING, August 5. /TASS/. Substitution of imports from unfriendly countries with imports from China has potential, Russia’s trade representative in China Alexey Dakhnovsky told reporters about this on Friday.

"If we talk about import substitution, that is, rather about replacing imports from unfriendly countries with imports from China, obviously it has fairly serious prospects," he said.

"From the inquiries that come to trade representation, I can tell you that our companies require a rather broad spectrum of items," he said. According to him, "There are also suggestions from Chinese companies for the delivery of products that may replace imports from unfriendly states."

"You are well aware that everything nowadays is manufactured in China. Moreover, the Chinese industry is quite highly technologically developed," he continued. "Of course, there are industries where China is catching up, but there are also many industries where they are self-sufficient and make the products that are in demand all over the world. And in this regard, we certainly try to help our companies in obtaining Chinese products to replace Western ones," the trade representative emphasized.

At the same time, Dakhnovsky noted that "it is necessary to move from substituting imports from one country with imports from another to real import substitution." "There are technologies in China that can be taken as a base and further developed in our country," he explained, adding "many countries, for example, Singapore, went through this: they took technologies from other countries, improved them so much that intellectual property rights passed to them, and then they started exporting these technologies and products themselves."