Russia’s stance on adding metals to export deal with Ukraine not formed yet, says Kremlin

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. Moscow’s official position on the possibility to add metals to the agreement on exports with Ukraine has not been formed yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"All depends on details. I will refrain from stating any position now. No official statements have been provided yet," he said when asked to comment on Ukrainian deputy economy minister Taras Kachka’s suggestion that metals might be included in the export deal with Ukraine.

In any case this question should be solved as part of the settlement of the issue of sanctions against Russian metal companies, Peskov added. "It is necessary to understand how clear this proposal will be formulated. In any case it is necessary to understand here such questions cannot be solved without being directly linked with restrictions against our producers, metal producers in this case. So there is much to discuss here," he noted.

A package of documents aimed at resolving the issue of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22. Under a Russia-UN memorandum, the United Nations will engage in efforts to lift anti-Russian restrictions preventing the export of agricultural products and fertilizers. Another document creates a mechanism to export grain from Ukraine-controlled Black Sea ports. The deal inked between Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the UN provides for the establishment of a four-party coordination center whose representatives will inspect grain ships in order to prevent arms smuggling and false flag operations.