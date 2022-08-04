Coordination center approves ship's voyage from Istanbul to Chernomorsk

UNITED NATIONS, August 5. /TASS/. The Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center has approved the passage of a ship from Istanbul to Chernomorsk in Ukraine to transport grain, the center said in a statement.

"The JCC has also authorized the movement, pending inspection, of M/V Fulmar S, inbound for Chornomorsk. Fulmar S is currently at anchorage at the inspection area near north west of Istanbul," the statement says.

After being expected, the vessel is to depart for Chernomorsk from Turkey at 9:00 local time (same as Moscow time).

Earlier, the center approved ship voyages from Ukraine to Istanbul and further on to their final destinations. This is the first time that a journey of a ship from Istanbul to a Ukrainian Black Sea port is approved.