Lithuania restricts transit to Kaliningrad on far-fetched pretexts — Russian embassy

VILNIUS, August 4. /TASS/. Lithuania is using far-fetched pretexts to restrict rail freight transit to Kaliningrad through its territory, the Russian Embassy in Vilnius said on Thursday.

"We emphasize the absolute unacceptability of restricting cargo transit to Kaliningrad under any far-fetched pretexts," reads a commentary on the embassy’s website.

The embassy noted that more than once, while resolving various banking services-related problems, it turned out that the Lithuanian authorities have effective levers of influence and persuasion they can use at their discretion towards financial organizations. "Not to mention the local banking regulator (the state bank Lietuvos Bankas - TASS), which also keeps similar problems in its field of competence and which it successfully solves," the commentary emphasizes.

The Russian embassy asked Lithuania to remember its international obligations. "We call on the Lithuanian authorities not to shy away from fulfilling their obligations under the relevant international agreements and to take them seriously," the commentary reads.

The commercial bank Siauliu Bankas, through which the payments for the transit were made, has said that starting from September 1, against the backdrop of EU sanctions against Russia over the events in Ukraine, it will stop all operations with Russian clients. On July 28, Russia lodged a note with Lithuania over the Kaliningrad transit-related banking problems. Vilnius denies that the problems were created artificially and argues that the authorities are unable to interfere in commercial organizations’ policies or dictate decisions to them.