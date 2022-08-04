Russia expects foreign leaders at Eastern Economic Forum, list being readied, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russia expects high-ranked foreign guests at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that the list is being readied now.

"We expect guests, there will be guests," he told reporters on Thursday, noting that the forum plays an important role. "We will also make a statement shortly when the whole composition is clear," Peskov added.

The Eastern Economic Forum is one of major Russian international conferences. The forum has been held annually since 2015 on Russky Island (Vladivostok, the Primorye Territory). This year it will take place on September 5-8. According to updated information provided by the press service of the forum’s organizer, Roscongress Foundation, representatives of 40 countries have already confirmed their participation in the event.