Cargo traffic along Northern Sea Route expected at 220 mln tonnes by 2035

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The flow of cargo along the Northern Sea Route (NSR) is planned at 220 mln tonnes in accordance with the NSR development plan greenlighted by the cabinet.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the plan for development of the Northern Sea Route through 2035, with over 150 events included, while financing totaling almost 1.8 trillion rubles ($30 bln).

"The projected flow of cargo along the Northern Sea Route <…> the targeted level is 220 (mln tonnes)," the document said.

The plan particularly suggests agreements concluded between the Russian Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic, Rosatom state corporation and cargo shippers on ensuring the flow of cargo along the Northern Sea Route annually. Agreements are to be made by October 1, 2022. Last year, cargo traffic on the NSR amounted to 35 mln tonnes. Moreover, Russian President Vladimir Putin requested earlier to ensure cargo traffic along the Northern Sea Route at up to 80 mln tonnes by 2024.