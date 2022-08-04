Gazprom requires legal confirmation that repaired turbine is not under sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Gazprom would like to get back the repaired turbine for the Nord Stream but it is important for the company to see the legal confirmation that it is not under sanctions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.

Gazprom said on Wednesday that engine supply for the Nord Stream is not possible now due to sanctions of Canada, the EU and the UK, and because of nonconformity to contractual commitments on the side of Siemens.

"Gazprom is eager to receive this turbine but it was not Gazprom that had introduced sanctions," Peskov noted. "In this case, it is important for Gazprom to receive legal documents stating that the turbine is not under sanctions. Simple words are absolutely not enough in this case," the Kremlin spokesman said.