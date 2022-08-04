Russian financial sector can independently restore stability over time

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The national financial sector is able to restore financial stability in the midterm on its own, the Bank of Russia said in its report on Thursday.

"The analysis completed by the Bank of Russia indicates that the financial sector is able to independently restore financial stability in the midterm. No systemic additional capitalization of the financial sector, including the banking sector, is currently required," the document reads.

The Bank of Russia does not consider an option of redeeming frozen assets from financial institutions, the regulator noted. "This is fraught with a large-scale money issue with devastating inflation consequences for the economy and for the financial sector," the Central Bank added.