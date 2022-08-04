Turkey expects progress on amphibious jet planes at Sochi talks — minister

ANKARA, August 4. /TASS/. Turkey expects a positive result from negotiations with Russia on supplies to Ankara of amphibious jet aircraft to fight wildfires, Turkey’s Agriculture Minister Vahit Kirisci said on Thursday.

"Tomorrow, talks between the presidents of Turkey and Russia [Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin] will be held in Sochi tomorrow, where [the delivery of] amphibious jet planes that can be used for extinguishing forest fires will be discussed. We hope these would yield a positive result," the minister said at a meeting with Anadolu Ajansi reporters.

The issue was discussed at the Tehran meeting the two presidents held on July 19.