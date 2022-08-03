Rosatom expects receiving main license for Paks-2 NPP in coming months

EKATERINBURG, August 3. /TASS/. Rosatom expects to receive the main license for the construction of the Paks-2 Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in Hungary in the coming months, Rosatom CEO Alexei Likhachev announced on Wednesday.

"As for Paks-2, we expect to receive the main license in the coming months. At the same time, we must understand that the Hungarian regulator and government make this decision. They have the final word," he said.

He added that in order to maintain the pace of construction and contract terms, a license is needed in the coming months.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said earlier that international cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy must be exempt from all kinds of economic sanctions. "We have to make sure that nuclear energy will not fall under any regimes of sanctions. And we have to make sure as well that any form of international cooperation regarding nuclear energy will not fall under restrictions," he told the United Nations conference to review progress on the implementation of the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

In the diplomat’s words, any sanctions-related developments in this area would "restrict the sovereign right of all countries to create their national energy mix on their own, which is definitely a national competence,"

Russia and Hungary are cooperating in the field of nuclear power generation. On July 21, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto reaffirmed their intention to develop the Paks-2 nuclear power plant project, expected to go into operation by 2030.