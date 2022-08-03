Russia’s budget to receive $5.93 bln of additional oil and gas revenues in August

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Russian federal budget in August 2022 will receive 359.5 bln rubles ($5.93 bln) of additional oil and gas revenues, the Russian Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

"The expected volume of additional oil and gas revenues of the federal budget, associated with the excess of the actual oil price over the base level, is projected in August 2022 in the amount of 359.5 bln rubles," the ministry said.

According to the Ministry of Finance, in July, Russia’s budget missed out 74.7 bln rubles ($1.22 bln) of oil and gas revenues in comparison the forecast level. "Thus, the total volume of funds of additional oil and gas revenues reaches 284.8 bln rubles," the report said.