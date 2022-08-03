OPEC+ considers increasing oil production — Kazakhstan Energy Ministry

NUR-SULTAN, August 3. /TASS/. Participants in the OPEC+ deal may consider increasing oil production, Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Bolat Akchulakov announced at a briefing on Wednesday.

"Today, the price of oil is around $100, the price is very good. Now the question is how to increase [oil] output so as not to overheat demand," he answered a question about a possible extension of the OPEC+ deal.

According to him, the possibility of extending the OPEC+ deal after 2022 was discussed by the participants. "As for OPEC, the agreement is expiring, we are now holding consultations," the energy minister explained.