Ukraine calls Russia aggressor, but accepts money from for gas transit — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Ukraine continues to accept money from Russia for the transit of Russian gas to Europe on a regular basis, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

He named suspension of transit through the Polish section of the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, as well as the fact that Ukraine "stopped one of the two branches" of Russian gas supplies among the reasons for the decline in gas supplies to Europe. "Absolutely under a far-fetched pretext," Peskov stressed.

"We continue to pay Ukrainians for transit through the sole operational line. The ‘aggressor’ rhetoric aside, but the money is being accepted [by Ukraine] and payments go through," he said.

Peskov called the situation with gas supplies to Europe generally tense and absurd due to anti-Russian sanctions.

On May 10, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said it would shut down transit of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka station starting May 11 due to force majeure as the company could allegedly not control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk Region. In this regard, Ukraine rejects transportation requests through this station, gas is received only through the Sudzha station.

It was reported earlier on Wednesday that as of August 3, Gazprom supplied gas to Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 41.7 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station. The application for deliveries through Sokhanovka was rejected by the Ukrainian side.