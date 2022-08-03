OPEC+ ministerial meeting started — source

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The OPEC+ ministers meeting to discuss the oil production plan in September started in the videoconference mode, a source familiar with talks told TASS.

"We started," the source said.

Earlier today, the OPEC+ Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) recommended countries of the alliance to increase oil production in September 2022 by 100,000 barrels daily, according to the final paper seen by TASS.

Oil production increase by 0.1 mln barrels per day in September 2022 for OPEC and non-OPEC countries to be agreed, the document says.