Schroeder expresses concern over energy crisis flaring up in Europe — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Ex-German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder expressed concern over the energy crisis breaking out in Europe during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Wednesday.

"Yes, indeed, Schroeder was in Moscow recently and indeed had a face-to-face meeting with President Putin. Of course, the former chancellor, like all thinking and reasonable people and specialists in Europe, is extremely concerned by the actual state of affairs and worried over the energy crisis which is flaring up in Europe and is also concerned by prospects in this sphere that are not optimistic at all. Of course, he asked Putin to clarify the situation and explain the position of the Russian side on the unfolding situation," the Kremlin official said.

Putin’s press secretary noted the decreased volumes of Russian gas deliveries to Europe, pointing out that this is related, among other things, to Poland’s and Ukraine’s actions. "So this is what, actually, President Putin explained to the former chancellor in an absolutely exhaustive and detailed way," the press secretary added.

Peskov also pointed out that during the meeting, among other things, Putin and Schroeder discussed the difficulties with the return of Nord Stream turbines from repairs. "Putin explained, providing examples, that this extremely tense and absurd situation was generated precisely by these very restrictions and sanctions introduced by the West. Introduced both by the Europeans and by the British, and this is precisely why, first of all, the residents of European countries suffer, and secondly, but also importantly, manufacturers, plants and factories [are affected]," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He reiterated that one turbine was sent to Canada for maintenance and now it is in Germany but "lacks paperwork." The Kremlin official noted that in this situation, Gazprom as the owner of this turbine "simply has to receive the documents that this is not a sanctioned product and the documents on [its] technical condition." "So far, there are no such documents," he concluded.

Peskov also noted that "another turbine broke down, certain problems [emerged] there," and that Gazprom is waiting for repair workers from Siemens "who are not coming and are in no hurry to fix it.".