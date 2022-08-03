Canada not interested in Russian gas — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. The Kremlin doubts that Canada is interested in deliveries of Russian gas to Europe, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Is Canada interested in mending the turbine [for the Nord Stream gas pipeline - TASS]? This is highly questionable because, as far as we know, Canada itself is preparing to start producing and organizing gas deliveries to global markets; it is not interested at all in gas flowing from Russia," Peskov said.

Russian gas "is cheap, while Canada, just as the United States, can have major earnings from Europeans, from liquefied natural gas," he added.