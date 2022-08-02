Grain deal implementation to promote price decline — news agency

ANKARA, August 2. /TASS/. Initiated implementation of the grain deal made in Istanbul has accelerated the grain price decrease, Chairman of the Executive Board of the Turkey’s Grain and Oil Crops Association Ozkan Taspinar told Anadolu News Agency.

"The grain price decline gained momentum after the departure of the first vessel with grain from Ukraine on August 1. A tonne of grain for bakery has the price quotation of $358, for barley - $318. The more ships reach ports of destination, the greater will be the price reduction," Taspinar said, cited by the news agency.

The share of Ukraine and Russia reaches 27-30% in world’s production of barley, 30-34% for grain, and 17-20% for corn, Taspinar added.

The package of documents called to solve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies to global markets was signed in Istanbul on July 22.