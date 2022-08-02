Telegram to face fine for refusal to remove prohibited content

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Telegram messenger may face fines worth up to 4 mln rubles ($66,500) due to the refusal to remove prohibited information, Justice of the Peace Section No. 422 told TASS on Tuesday.

"The court received a protocol in respect of Telegram, prepared under Part 2, Article 13.41 of the Russian Administrative Offense Code (failure of the website owner to remove information in case the duty to remove such information is provided by Russian laws). The court session on this protocol will be held on August 16. The company faces the maximal penalty as the fine up to 4 mln rubles," the court said.

Telegram was repeatedly penalized earlier for the refusal to delete the prohibited content.