Russia hopes to increase gold volumes in Indian market

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. Russia hopes that the volume of Russian gold in the Indian market will expand, there are no artificially created restrictions for this, Russian Ambassador to New Delhi Denis Alipov said on Tuesday in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We expect that the volume of Russian gold in the Indian market will increase, there are no artificially created restrictions on it," the diplomat said.

According to him, the Russian and Indian industry associations are now developing new forms of cooperation that will create special conditions for promoting products on the Indian market.