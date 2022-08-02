Taiwan Stock Exchange index in the red before Pelosi’s visit

HONG KONG, August 2. /TASS/. TAIEX, the main index of the Taiwan Stock Exchange, lost 1.56% on Tuesday on the verge of the forthcoming visit of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

TAIEX lost 234.46 points down to 14,747.23 points.

The market opened with the drop by 0.8% and securities sales accelerated later. Stocks of TSMC, the leading global producer of dedicated semiconductors, tumbled 2.38% to 492 Taiwan dollars ($16.42) per security.

The visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives can become the first one for US politicians of such rank over the last 25 years. Beijing repeatedly warned the US side that if the visit takes place, it will not be without consequences and China will take stern measures.