G7 to reduce dependence on Russian civil nuclear products — statement

LONDON, August 2. /TASS/. Member-states of the Group of Seven (G7) announced their intention to reduce dependence on Russian civil nuclear and related goods, according to the foreign ministers' statement posted by the UK Foreign Office on Tuesday.

"We will further reduce our reliance on civil nuclear and related goods from Russia, and assist countries seeking to diversify their supplies," G7 foreign ministers stated.

"We welcome efforts by partners with the aim of replenishing gas reserves and increasing energy security and resilience," the statement reads.