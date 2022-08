MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe on Tuesday surpassed $2,200 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to London’s ICE.

Last week, the price of gas rose above $2,200 for the first time since the beginning of March against the backdrop of declining supplies via Nord Stream, and then exceeded $2,300 per 1,000 cubic meters.

The price of September futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $2,207 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 208.5 euro per MWh.