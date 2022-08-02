Russian universities should have master, postgraduate programs in mammoth studies — expert

YAKUTSK, August 2. /TASS/. Leading Russian and foreign universities should offer Master and postgraduate training programs in mammoth fauna studies. Such specialists will form an expert reserve for the World Mammoth Center, planned in Yakutia, Director of the Mammoth Fauna Studies Department at Yakutia’s Academy of Sciences Albert Protopopov said.

"I believe, organization of this center should begin from training of specialists - from bachelor programs in different directions at the North-Eastern Federal University," he said. "Master and postgraduate programs, in my opinion, need to be opened at leading Russian and foreign universities, where such specialists work."

The North-Eastern University, he continued, as Yakutia’s biggest university, must be the key center to train specialists in mammoth studies. "Over decades of work in paleontology, we have gained many contacts, including at best genetic and isotope laboratories," he said. "We could also invite them to teach specialists."

Paleontology is on the intersection of biology and geology. It may be divided into paleozoology, paleobotany and paleoecology, plus quaternary geology, the expert explained. Additionally, mammoth studies involve skills of geneticists, isotope specialists, experts in bioinformatics, and chemistry.

"Since we know personally many people working at leading international centers, we may hope for their support and assistance," he said. "We have agreed on training programs with leading universities in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Novosibirsk."

"We also have reached agreements with leading foreign research centers, first of all in genetic and isotope studies," he added. "These directions in Russia are still behind foreign centers. This is something to recognize, and this lag must be overcome."

On intersection of sciences

The organization of the World Mammoth Center would mean mammoth fauna studies at a specific scientific institution. "This means that researchers will conduct paleozoology studies as well as studies of microbiota, fauna and climate," the scientist said. "Right now we need the idea of the World Center to be implemented practically."

The mammoth center’s construction is one aspect, while making it active is quite different - it is a most complicated task, the academician said.

Yakutia’s paleontology studies are mostly at the North-Eastern University’s Mammoth Museum, at the region’s Academy of Sciences’ mammoth fauna department, at the Institute of Geology and Precious Metals. Besides, the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Siberian Branch has a scientific center in Yakutia, where mammoth tusks are studied at a special laboratory.

"Presently, we can see just isolated studies, and a mighty effect requires joint efforts," he added. "To a certain extent, we can achieve this in complex scientific studies."

According to him, specialists should offer joint methods to be used in searching for mammoth tusks. "It is a rather narrow, but at the same time a very important scientific program," he said. "Our Arctic villages from Anabar to the Lower Kolyma have been involved actively in searching, collecting and selling of mammoth tusks," he said. "Dozens of thousands of people have been in the business. We are aware of the alarming unemployment in Northern Yakutia, and thus this business brings good money to many families."

The Academy of Sciences has been analyzing the existing legislation to offer recommendations on how to bring this business back to light. Yakutia is the world’s leader in terms of the mammoth fauna - 90% of all objects have been discovered in that region. The perennially frozen ground in Yakutia may be up to 800 meters deep. People find well preserved paleontological objects in those unique conditions. The annual production of mammoth tusks is about 120 tonnes or more.

About project

The task of the World Mammoth Center is to add to the planet’s biodiversity by returning into the nature of extinct biological species and creating more sophisticated ecosystems, as well as to preserve with care the global cultural and scientific heritage. President Vladimir Putin has included the project into the national strategy for development of the Russian Federation’s Arctic zone and into the national security strategy for the period to 2035. The government has put the project on the list of events to implement the national policies in the Arctic. Yakutia has included the center’s organization into its strategic documents.

The center’s scientific concept will have a complete cycle, including organization of the mammoth fauna objects, their original preservation, comprehensive studies and presentation of the objects to the wide audience.

TASS wrote earlier that the region plans to build five key infrastructure facilities. The main facility will by a cryo-storage, which will be organized in line with traditions, the locals havd for centuries - they have been using the advantages of the permafrost and long cold winters to keep food supplies. The locals usually build ice storages, where the ice remains deep-frozen even in the hottest summer months.

The mammoth center will have a laboratory complex of three sectors - a paleontology sector for traditional studies, a sector for radiography and isotope studies to learn ages, migration routes; and a paleo-genomic sector to study ancient genomes, including cloning methods.

The World Mammoth Center will organize a network of stations to monitor expeditions to Yakutia’s Arctic districts. The stations will have expedition and scientific equipment; they will issue recommendations regarding mining or preservation of found materials.